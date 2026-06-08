Russia loses 1,330 troops and 365 units of auto and special equipment over day – General Staff

The Defense Forces liquidated 1,330 Russian troops, eight tanks, 85 artillery systems, five armored vehicles, 2,161 UAVs, as well as 365 units of automotive and special equipment over the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said on Facebook on Monday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to June 8, 2026, tentatively amounted to: personnel – about 1,374,950 (+1,330) people, tanks – 11,997 (+8) units, combat armored vehicles – 24,705 (+5) units, artillery systems – 43,564 (+85) units, MLRS – 1,847 (+3) units, air defense systems – 1,409 (+2) units, ground robotic complexes – 1,607 (+12) units, operational-tactical level UAVs – 336,224 (+2,161) units, automotive equipment and tank trucks – 104,414 (+363) units, special equipment – 4,259 (+2) units," the report says.

The data are being updated.