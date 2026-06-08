Interfax-Ukraine
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08:18 08.06.2026

Ukrposhta hub in Kharkiv partially destroyed as result of Shahed hit – CEO

1 min read
Ukrposhta hub in Kharkiv partially destroyed as result of Shahed hit – CEO
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/igor.smelyansky

As a result of a night attack by a Shahed-type strike drone in Kharkiv, the Ukrposhta hub in Kharkiv was partially destroyed, the company's CEO Ihor Smilyansky has said.

According to Smilyansky, the team has been working since the night to restore operations in order to ensure the most timely delivery of shipments.

"Today we had a difficult night. A Shahed hit our Kharkiv Hub. It is partially destroyed, but the main thing is that everyone is alive. The team has been working since the night so that parcels are delivered as timely as possible, and today there will be delivery in Kharkiv. We will definitely compensate those clients whose parcels were destroyed," he said.

Tags: #hub #damage #ukrposhta #attack

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