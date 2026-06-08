Zelenskyy, Starmer, Macron, and Merz agree on key parameters of potential truce: ceasefire, front line as basis for negotiations, and security guarantees

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/19415

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer, President of France Emmanuel Macron, and Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz in a joint statement following a meeting in the E3-Ukraine format agreed on key parameters of a potential end to Russia's war against Ukraine, including the demand for an immediate ceasefire, the use of the current front line as a basis for negotiations, and the provision of reliable and legally binding security guarantees to Ukraine.

The statement emphasizes that any settlement efforts must be carried out in close coordination with Ukraine, European partners, and the US, and that Europe must play a significant role in the negotiation process.

Within the framework of the joint position, five basic elements of a potential peace settlement were defined. First, it concerns an immediate and complete cessation of hostilities. Second, the current line of contact is viewed as a starting point for negotiations without changing international borders by force. Third, Ukraine must receive reliable and legally binding security guarantees, including the possible deployment of multinational forces after the ceasefire takes effect. Fourth, frozen Russian assets will remain blocked until the end of the war and compensation for the damages inflicted on Ukraine. Fifth, any decisions concerning the security architecture of the EU and NATO must be made with the consent of their member states and allies.

"They welcomed recent Ukrainian successes on the battlefield, including the recent liberation of territory and ground-breaking use of drone technology. They condemned Russia’s large-scale missile and drone attacks - including the repeated use of the Oreshnik missiles - on Ukrainian cities with a tragic toll on civilians, as well as irresponsible and dangerous Russian drone incursions into NATO territory. They expressed their condolences to all the victims," a statement published on the UK Government website following the meeting.

The parties paid special attention to coordinating further international support for Ukraine at key upcoming platforms, in particular the Group of Seven summit in Evian, the meeting of the "coalition of the willing," and the NATO summit in Ankara.

The leaders also stressed the need to urgently scale up the production of interceptors, develop joint projects to create anti-ballistic missiles and long-range systems, as well as ensure the long-term sustainability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Separately, the importance of utilizing Ukraine's combat experience was noted.

"Leaders commended President Zelenskyy’s call for an end to the war, negotiated by diplomatic means, as set out in his letter to the President of the Russian Federation of 4 June 2026. They supported the proposal for a direct dialogue between Ukraine and Russia - with active US and European participation - to bring about a ceasefire and support further negotiations. They confirmed they would continue to stand firmly with Ukraine," the statement said.