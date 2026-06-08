Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
08:17 08.06.2026

Zelenskyy, Starmer, Macron, and Merz agree on key parameters of potential truce: ceasefire, front line as basis for negotiations, and security guarantees

3 min read
Zelenskyy, Starmer, Macron, and Merz agree on key parameters of potential truce: ceasefire, front line as basis for negotiations, and security guarantees
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/19415

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer, President of France Emmanuel Macron, and Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz in a joint statement following a meeting in the E3-Ukraine format agreed on key parameters of a potential end to Russia's war against Ukraine, including the demand for an immediate ceasefire, the use of the current front line as a basis for negotiations, and the provision of reliable and legally binding security guarantees to Ukraine.

The statement emphasizes that any settlement efforts must be carried out in close coordination with Ukraine, European partners, and the US, and that Europe must play a significant role in the negotiation process.

Within the framework of the joint position, five basic elements of a potential peace settlement were defined. First, it concerns an immediate and complete cessation of hostilities. Second, the current line of contact is viewed as a starting point for negotiations without changing international borders by force. Third, Ukraine must receive reliable and legally binding security guarantees, including the possible deployment of multinational forces after the ceasefire takes effect. Fourth, frozen Russian assets will remain blocked until the end of the war and compensation for the damages inflicted on Ukraine. Fifth, any decisions concerning the security architecture of the EU and NATO must be made with the consent of their member states and allies.

"They welcomed recent Ukrainian successes on the battlefield, including the recent liberation of territory and ground-breaking use of drone technology. They condemned Russia’s large-scale missile and drone attacks - including the repeated use of the Oreshnik missiles - on Ukrainian cities with a tragic toll on civilians, as well as irresponsible and dangerous Russian drone incursions into NATO territory. They expressed their condolences to all the victims," a statement published on the UK Government website following the meeting.

The parties paid special attention to coordinating further international support for Ukraine at key upcoming platforms, in particular the Group of Seven summit in Evian, the meeting of the "coalition of the willing," and the NATO summit in Ankara.

The leaders also stressed the need to urgently scale up the production of interceptors, develop joint projects to create anti-ballistic missiles and long-range systems, as well as ensure the long-term sustainability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Separately, the importance of utilizing Ukraine's combat experience was noted.

"Leaders commended President Zelenskyy’s call for an end to the war, negotiated by diplomatic means, as set out in his letter to the President of the Russian Federation of 4 June 2026. They supported the proposal for a direct dialogue between Ukraine and Russia - with active US and European participation - to bring about a ceasefire and support further negotiations. They confirmed they would continue to stand firmly with Ukraine," the statement said.

Tags: #points #ceasefire #meeting #britain

MORE ABOUT

20:02 01.06.2026
Budanov believes it is realistic to expect ceasefire before winter

Budanov believes it is realistic to expect ceasefire before winter

19:30 01.06.2026
Budanov denies reports of ceasefire on Trinity Sunday

Budanov denies reports of ceasefire on Trinity Sunday

16:32 29.05.2026
Magyar ready to meet Zelenskyy in Transcarpathia after minority talks

Magyar ready to meet Zelenskyy in Transcarpathia after minority talks

18:09 27.05.2026
Russia has tasked itself with increasing occupation contingent by at least tens of thousands - Zelenskyy

Russia has tasked itself with increasing occupation contingent by at least tens of thousands - Zelenskyy

15:59 27.05.2026
Magyar's office sets conditions for meeting with Zelenskyy

Magyar's office sets conditions for meeting with Zelenskyy

16:33 26.05.2026
President meets with reps of Rada factions and groups

President meets with reps of Rada factions and groups

20:46 11.05.2026
Shmyhal, Pistorius discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense, protecting energy sector

Shmyhal, Pistorius discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense, protecting energy sector

09:22 11.05.2026
Cessation of fire proclaimed by Putin was cynical – Kallas

Cessation of fire proclaimed by Putin was cynical – Kallas

11:33 09.05.2026
Trump admits possibility of longer ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia

Trump admits possibility of longer ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia

21:23 08.05.2026
Trump announces 3-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia on May 9-11

Trump announces 3-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia on May 9-11

HOT NEWS

EU Commissioner Kos confirms opening of first negotiation cluster for Ukraine on June 15 in Luxembourg

Tusk appeals to presidents of Poland and Ukraine for direct and honest conversation

Over year we stabilized front, completely eliminated all enemy infiltration areas in zone from Borova to Lyman – 3rd AC

Ukrposhta hub in Kharkiv partially destroyed as result of Shahed hit – CEO

Zelenskyy says fastest path could be 'freezing' the situation at current positions with subsequent transition to diplomacy

LATEST

Shahed-destroyer drones undergo combat testing in Kharkiv region – Defense Ministry

Defense Ministry admits Ukrainian-made electric motorcycles for use in AFU

Operation Irini in Mediterranean Sea will now also be conducted against Russian shadow fleet – Kallas

EU Commissioner Kos confirms opening of first negotiation cluster for Ukraine on June 15 in Luxembourg

Yusov confirms assassination plot against him, expresses gratitude to law enforcement

Kallas: Western sanctions cost Russia up to $1.5 trln, 80 new listings proposed for next package

Russia drops three aerial bombs on Sloviansk - official

Zelenskyy plane expected in Moldova on Monday evening – aviation resource

Sikorski calls for preventing situation where Zelenskyy loses Order of White Eagle while Schroeder keeps it

Ukraine, despite war, fulfills its duties as candidate country for EU membership – Kos

AD
AD