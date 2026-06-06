FBI reps discuss joint efforts to combat cybercrime with Ukrainian law enforcement officials

This week, representatives of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber ​​Unit and the Legal Attaché (Legat) office in Kyiv met with representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, the National Police of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the State Bureau of Investigation to discuss joint efforts to combat international cybercrime, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine reported.

“Our Ukrainian partners play a substantive role in our ability to bring cybercriminals to justice, with Ukraine consistently and promptly fulfilling requests for international legal assistance and working collaboratively on investigations. This strong partnership enables investigators to pursue cybercriminal actors across borders, advance investigations, and hold offenders accountable,” it said on X.

The Embassy noted that close cooperation with international partners allows us to counter cyber threats and ensure the protection of people from cybercriminals worldwide.