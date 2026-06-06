Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:41 06.06.2026

Budanov discusses bilateral relations with head of Polish President's Bureau of Intl Policy, in particular historical issues

1 min read
Budanov discusses bilateral relations with head of Polish President's Bureau of Intl Policy, in particular historical issues
Photo: https://x.com/prezydentpl/

During a visit to Warsaw, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, discussed bilateral relations, including historical issues, with the Head of the Polish President’s Bureau of International Policy, Marcin Przydacz.

"Head of the Polish President’s Bureau of International Policy, Marcin Przydacz, met with Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, at Belvedere. The conversation focused on bilateral relations, including historical issues arising from recent decisions by the Ukrainian side," reads a message posted on the Chancellery of the President of Poland on social media.

Tags: #warsaw #budanov

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