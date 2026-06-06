UNSC convening urgent meeting on Monday at Ukraine's request following Russian attack - Sybiha

The UN Security Council (UNSC) is convening another emergency meeting on Monday at Ukraine’s request due to Russia’s latest large-scale attack, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced.

“On June 8th, at Ukraine’s request, the UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting in response to Russia’s latest large-scale attack against Ukraine,” he said on X.

According to the foreign minister, the latest wave of Russian strikes is yet another reminder that Moscow continues to choose escalation over peace, and terror over diplomacy.

Sybiha emphasized that continued international pressure on Russia remains essential to restore respect for the UN Charter and advance Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s substantive proposal to the Russian Federation to end the war.

“We thank our partners for their continued support and contribution to achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace,” the minister added.