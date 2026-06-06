Trump says he won’t object if Ukraine and Russia reach peace without US participation

President of USA Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at a press conference, March 9, 2026 | Photo: Daniel Torok / White House / CC BY 3.0 US

US President Donald Trump said he would not object if Ukraine and Russia reached peace without U.S. participation.

“Well, I don’t mind. Let them deal. I’m the one that got them to this position, and I think that’s going to get worked out. I think we’re getting close to where Russia [and] Ukraine should have… But I think that’s going to get worked out.”

The US President also repeated his frequent assertion that the war should never have occurred, adding that the full-scale invasion would not have taken place had he been leading the USA in 2022.