Interfax-Ukraine
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13:40 06.06.2026

Poroshenko hands over more than 600 units of equipment and machinery to the military

2 min read
Poroshenko hands over more than 600 units of equipment and machinery to the military
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2026/06/06

Ukrainian member of parliament, leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, handed over another batch of drones and equipment worth a total of UAH 30 million to the units of the Defense Forces.

"’Drone diplomacy’ is needed when the enemy does not hear either statements or requests. This means one thing: he understands only the language of force. Therefore, we need even more drones - those that are capable of delivering arguments to Putin to end the war. Today, we have prepared a long list of necessary things for our soldiers. Everything is according to their needs and requests," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

According to him, the transferred equipment went to the airborne assault units, USF (Unmanned System Forces), marines, artillery, special operations forces, territorial defense, and the Navy within one day - 14 brigades received 225 Blyskavka strike complexes, 250 Vyriy FPV drones, including fiber-optic ones, 90 inverter generators, 75 charging stations, 25 Starlink satellite communication stations, 50 Aspirin 2.0 drone detectors, 100 units of office equipment, as well as the Ai-Petri counter-technical reconnaissance systems.

The politician criticized the authorities' actions, stating that the withdrawal of UAH 40 billion from the Defense Forces "deprives the army of critically needed resources," while his team continues to provide the units with everything they need.

 

 

 

Tags: #poroshenko #military

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