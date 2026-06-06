Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:58 06.06.2026

Ukraine's air defense shoot down 249 of 272 enemy targets, with 19 strike UAVs recorded at 11 locations

1 min read
Ukraine's air defense shoot down 249 of 272 enemy targets, with 19 strike UAVs recorded at 11 locations
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 249 enemy targets overnight on Saturday, but also recorded hits from 19 attack UAVs at 11 locations, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces shot down or suppressed 249 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country," the message reads.

In total, on the night of June 6 (from 18:00 on June 5), the enemy attacked with 272 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, Banderol loitering munitions and Parodiya-type drone imitators from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo of the Russian Federation, Hvardeyske – TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Hits by 19 attack UAVs were recorded at 11 locations, and downed UAVs (wreckage) fell at 13 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace, the command added.

Tags: #air_defense

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