Syrsky: Russians have concentrated 71,000 troops in Oleksandrivsk area alone

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky visited troops holding positions in the Southern Operational Zone and noted that the enemy continues to increase its efforts in these areas.

"The enemy continues to escalate its efforts. In Oleksandrivsk sector alone, the Russian force numbers over 71,000 troops. The enemy has amassed approximately the same number in Huliai-Pole and Orikhiv sectors. The situation remains dynamic – both Russian troops and the Ukrainian Defense Forces are actively engaged in combat," he wrote on Telegram.

Syrsky discussed the operational situation with the commander of the airborne assault forces group, Major General Oleh Apostol, and with the commander of the unmanned systems forces group, Major Robert Brovdi.

"I supported the commanders’ initiatives to take active action in certain areas. I made the decision to provide additional equipment and ammunition to units. I emphasized that the top priority in carrying out combat missions remains saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers… We continue to build our capabilities to defeat the enemy, particularly at operational depth," the commander-in-chief said.