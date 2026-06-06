NATO countries considering providing Ukraine with new military aid worth EUR 70 bln – media

NATO countries are considering providing Ukraine with EUR 70 billion in new military aid, which is planned to be announced during the NATO summit in Ankara next month, Politico reports.

According to the publication, support for Ukraine will be one of the key issues to be considered at the NATO leaders’ summit on July 7-8.

“Discussions are ongoing on how we will continue NATO’s strong support to Ukraine and ensure fairer burden sharing," the publication quotes an unnamed NATO representative.

According to diplomats, a proposal unveiled by Germany last month would introduce a new mechanism to improve transparency in Ukraine’s funding. This comes amid complaints from some countries that they bear a disproportionate share of the costs of supporting Kyiv.

The new funding will not consist entirely of new funds. According to two diplomats, the proposal would allocate EUR 30 billion within the already agreed two-year EU loan for Ukraine worth EUR 90 billion, with an additional EUR 40 billion coming from bilateral commitments.