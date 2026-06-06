Interfax-Ukraine
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13:22 06.06.2026

Ukraine's MFA: Russia must be held accountable for destruction of Kakhovka Dam

1 min read
Ukraine's MFA: Russia must be held accountable for destruction of Kakhovka Dam

On the anniversary of the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station by Russian forces, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the exact number of victims and the full scale of the disaster’s consequences remain unknown, but that Russia must be held accountable for the destruction of the hydroelectric power station.

“Three years ago, Russia destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam, causing one of the largest man-made environmental disasters in Europe in recent decades. Vast areas were flooded, the Kakhovka Reservoir was destroyed, and hundreds of thousands of people lost access to drinking water. This crime also threatened the stable operation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe,” the MFA said in its statement on X.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that while the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region suffered the most serious blow, and the full scale of human losses there cannot be determined, at least tens of thousands of people were injured.

“Russia must be held accountable for the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and for all crimes committed during its war against Ukraine,” the ministry noted.

Tags: #mfa #kakhovka_hydroelectric_dam

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