AFU’s Special Operations Forces: Kronstadt naval base of Russian Baltic Fleet hit

The Special Operations Forces (sof) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the defeat of the Baltic Fleet base Kronstadt in Leningrad region (Russia).

"On the night of June 6, Special Operations Forces Deep Strike units, along with the Unmanned System Forces and SBU, struck the Kronstadt naval base of the Russian Baltic Fleet, located near St. Petersburg. Several SSO drones successfully reached their targets. A fire was detected on the base," the SOF reported on its Telegram channel.

The base is home to military ships, submarines, training centers, repair docks, and shipbuilding facilities.

The distance from the Ukrainian border to Kronstadt naval base is approximately 1,000 kilometers.