Zelenskyy reports strikes on Russian Navy arsenals, bases and oil depot in Krasnodar territory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new long-range strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian territory, specifically targeting Russian Navy arsenals and bases in Leningrad region and an oil depot in Krasnodar territory.

“It is time to end this war. But Russia’s ruler wants to keep fighting. That is why Ukrainian sanctions against this aggression are working. Last night, our drones covered a distance of about 1,000 kilometers to the St. Petersburg region – to the enemy navy’s arsenals and a base in Kronstadt. Our long-range sanctions also reached about 500 kilometers into the Krasnodar region – and hit an oil depot. These are important results of the joint efforts by warriors from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine. Russia must end its war and stop its attacks on life. Any manifestation of injustice against Ukraine will receive a just response. I thank our warriors for their precision,” Zelenskyy said on X.