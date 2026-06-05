Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:19 05.06.2026

Ukraine to pilot triple-trailer supertrucks on Kyiv-Odesa route – ministry

2 min read

 The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the launch of a pilot project on the use of triple-trailer supertrucks on the Kyiv-Odesa and Odesa-Kyiv routes, which will remain in effect for two years from the date the resolution enters into force.

According to a release by the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development on Friday, a triple-trailer supertruck is a freight transport combination consisting of a tractor unit and several consecutively connected trailers or semi-trailers.

The ministry said the vehicles will be capable of transporting larger cargo volumes in a single trip compared with conventional trucks.

"At the same time, the negative impact on road surfaces is reduced due to a more efficient distribution of the load across vehicle axles," the statement said.

The ministry also said that similar solutions are already being used in Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands and Denmark.

"The launch of this pilot project is a response to the requests of Ukrainian businesses and a logical step toward integrating our transport system into the European market," Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine, Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba was quoted as saying in the release.

The movement of the relevant vehicles will be carried out under special permits and only after the necessary technical safety studies of the route have been completed, the ministry added.

The results of the pilot project will form the basis for further assessment of the possibility of implementing such solutions on other logistics routes across the country.

Tags: #experiment #trains

MORE ABOUT

10:05 02.02.2026
Ukrzaliznytsia reports on movement of trains in high-risk areas as of Feb 2

Ukrzaliznytsia reports on movement of trains in high-risk areas as of Feb 2

09:05 20.10.2025
Train delays plague Sumy route after enemy strikes Ukrzaliznytsia infrastructure

Train delays plague Sumy route after enemy strikes Ukrzaliznytsia infrastructure

20:21 09.10.2025
Reserve transport deployed to keep frontline regions connected

Reserve transport deployed to keep frontline regions connected

15:45 04.10.2025
Sybiha on Shostka trains attack: This is one of most barbaric Russian tactics—so-called ‘double-tap’

Sybiha on Shostka trains attack: This is one of most barbaric Russian tactics—so-called ‘double-tap’

09:14 17.09.2025
Power outages disrupt Ukrainian train services following Russian attacks

Power outages disrupt Ukrainian train services following Russian attacks

14:55 20.08.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia adds more trains in western direction

Ukrzaliznytsia adds more trains in western direction

19:18 01.02.2024
Cabinet extends project on production of ammunition for drones to manufacture of ammunition of all types – Shmyhal

Cabinet extends project on production of ammunition for drones to manufacture of ammunition of all types – Shmyhal

20:06 21.07.2023
Govt launches mass production of ammo for UAVs

Govt launches mass production of ammo for UAVs

12:13 27.06.2022
Poland cancels free train travel for Ukrainians from July

Poland cancels free train travel for Ukrainians from July

19:04 07.04.2022
Three evacuation trains blocked due to shelling in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk

Three evacuation trains blocked due to shelling in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk

HOT NEWS

Kachka: Agreements with Hungary provide for implementation of govt action plan on minority rights with minor changes

Zelenskyy on Putin's response to his open letter: He simply doesn't want to end war

Car mounts sidewalk in Kyiv, killing 4 people

In response to Zelenskyy's letter, Putin says he doesn't yet see any point in meeting with Ukrainian president

Car mounts sidewalk in Kyiv, killing 4 people

LATEST

Sens bookstore-cafe chain to open first franchise in Lviv

Joint Ukrainian-Polish search operations to start on June 8 in Huta-Peniatska, Lviv region

Law should clearly define treason, war crimes, collaboration – lawyer

Slovakia calls for swift end to war without violating Ukraine's territorial integrity – Blanár

Kachka: Agreements with Hungary provide for implementation of govt action plan on minority rights with minor changes

Sybiha: We working on Zelenskyy-Madyar meeting; it will definitely take place

Zelenskyy: 1,429 Ukrainians repatriated from Russia since start of 2026; we preparing next steps

Swedish court rules to hand over Russian cargo ship Caffa to Ukraine – media

Zelenskyy approves new SBU operations on frontlines

Zelenskyy on Putin's response to his open letter: He simply doesn't want to end war

AD
AD