Ukraine to pilot triple-trailer supertrucks on Kyiv-Odesa route – ministry

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the launch of a pilot project on the use of triple-trailer supertrucks on the Kyiv-Odesa and Odesa-Kyiv routes, which will remain in effect for two years from the date the resolution enters into force.

According to a release by the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development on Friday, a triple-trailer supertruck is a freight transport combination consisting of a tractor unit and several consecutively connected trailers or semi-trailers.

The ministry said the vehicles will be capable of transporting larger cargo volumes in a single trip compared with conventional trucks.

"At the same time, the negative impact on road surfaces is reduced due to a more efficient distribution of the load across vehicle axles," the statement said.

The ministry also said that similar solutions are already being used in Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands and Denmark.

"The launch of this pilot project is a response to the requests of Ukrainian businesses and a logical step toward integrating our transport system into the European market," Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine, Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba was quoted as saying in the release.

The movement of the relevant vehicles will be carried out under special permits and only after the necessary technical safety studies of the route have been completed, the ministry added.

The results of the pilot project will form the basis for further assessment of the possibility of implementing such solutions on other logistics routes across the country.