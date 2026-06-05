Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:17 05.06.2026

Sens bookstore-cafe chain to open first franchise in Lviv

1 min read

The Sens chain will open its first franchise bookstore-café in Lviv this summer, chain founder Oleksiy Yerinchak said in a comment to Poster.

"Opening in Lviv has long seemed like a logical step for expanding Sens' presence in Ukraine. For several years I held talks with various potential partners," he said.

According to the chain's founder, the agreement with the partner was signed at the end of 2025, after which design and renovation work began. It is noted that this is the chain's first experience opening a location under a franchise model.

The bookstore will be located in a historic building in central Lviv. The opening is scheduled for this summer.

The Sens chain currently has three locations: two in Kyiv and one in Ivano-Frankivsk. The first bookstore was opened in Kyiv in 2021.

Tags: #opening #bookstore

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