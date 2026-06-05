Interfax-Ukraine
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21:16 05.06.2026

Joint Ukrainian-Polish search operations to start on June 8 in Huta-Peniatska, Lviv region

2 min read

Joint Ukrainian-Polish search operations will begin on June 8 in Huta-Peniatska in Lviv region; their goal is to locate the burial sites of the remains of village residents who tragically perished in February 1944, First Deputy Minister of Culture of Ukraine Ivan Verbytsky said.

"On June 8 in Huta-Peniatska in Lviv region, joint Ukrainian-Polish search operations will begin with the aim of locating the burial sites of the remains of the village's residents who tragically perished in February 1944," Verbytsky said on Facebook on Friday.

According to him, the research will be conducted by an expedition organized by Specialized Institution "Volyn Antiquities" LLC and specialists from the Institute of National Remembrance of the Republic of Poland, under the professional supervision of Ukrainian experts, with the support and funding of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance.

The work is being carried out in accordance with agreements reached by the presidents of both countries and the Ukrainian-Polish intergovernmental working group. In December 2025, the working group identified the first priority sites for search and exhumation work in 2026: Puzhnyky, Holosko, Ostrivky, Uhly, and Huta-Peniatska in Ukraine, as well as Jureczkowa, Laski, and Sahryn in Poland.

Verbytsky noted that search operations had already begun earlier this year in Ostrivky and Uhly, and permits had been issued to continue work in Puzhnyky. On Thursday, June 4, the State Interagency Commission for the Commemoration of Participants in the Anti-Terrorist Operation, War Victims, and Victims of Political Repression granted permits to conduct exhumation work in Holosko and Ostrivky.

"We are grateful to our Polish partners for establishing cooperation and trust regarding the tragic chapters of our shared historical memory," Verbytsky said.

Tags: #search #huta_peniatska #poland

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