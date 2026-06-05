Zelenskyy approves new SBU operations on frontlines

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the approval of new operations by the States Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on the frontlines following a briefing on Friday, without providing further details.

"Today there was a briefing by the State Security Service of Ukraine. A report on the results for this year on the front lines and in operations, first and foremost. SBU soldiers-Special Forces Unit 'A'-are number one in striking the enemy on the front lines since the beginning of the year. We are effectively defending our state; we are defending our independence. And today I approved our new operations for the State Security Service of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Friday.