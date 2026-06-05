Fedorov reports doubling of strikes over 50 km from frontline in one month

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

The number of enemy targets struck at distances of more than 50 kilometers from the front line doubled in May, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"The logistical lockdown is working. As directed by the President, we are scaling up strikes on targets at distances of 20-150 kilometers," Fedorov said on Telegram on Friday.

He also said the Defense Forces shot down a record number of Shahed drones in May. "Despite the enemy launching over 10,000 attack drones-25% more than in April-the number of shootdowns increased by 50%. Interceptor drones played a key role in this result," the minister said.

According to Fedorov, over the past month, the Defense Forces also killed or seriously wounded 31,530 Russian soldiers.