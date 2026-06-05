Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:46 05.06.2026

Car mounts sidewalk in Kyiv, killing 4 people

2 min read
Car mounts sidewalk in Kyiv, killing 4 people
Photo: State Emergency Service

Four people were killed and three were injured in Kyiv on Friday following a traffic accident on Chokolivsky Boulevard, during which a car drove onto the sidewalk.

"According to preliminary data, four people were killed. The driver was trapped by the mangled wreckage of the car. Rescuers used special tools to free the man and handed him over to medical personnel. Law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Telegram.

According to Kyiv police, the accident occurred around 17:30 at the intersection of Vadym Hetman and Ushynsky streets.

"According to preliminary information, the driver of the Mercedes was traveling at high speed, causing him to lose control and veer into the pedestrian zone. It has been preliminarily established that four people died at the scene of the accident, and three others were injured," the police said on Telegram.

An investigative team from Kyiv Police Department's traffic accident investigation unit and patrol officers are working at the scene; the circumstances of the incident are being determined.

An investigation has been launched into the fatal traffic accident in Kyiv, in which four people were killed, including a 12-year-old boy, according to the press service of Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

It is currently known that a 49-year-old driver of a Mercedes-Benz, a resident of Kherson region, lost control of the vehicle while speeding and crashed into an underpass where people were present.

Two men, a woman, and a 12-year-old boy died at the scene. Three other people were injured.

Rescuers pulled the driver from the car; he is currently in the hospital.

It has been preliminarily established that he has been repeatedly charged with administrative offenses for speeding. He has also been involved in four traffic accidents, two of which occurred this year.

Tags: #kyiv

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