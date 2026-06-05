Ukrainian, Norwegian defense ministers agree on priorities for strengthening defense forces

Ahead of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting scheduled for June 18, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Onshuus Sandvik synchronized their priorities for supporting the Defense Forces-namely, long-range ammunition, missiles for the Patriot system, contributions to the PURL, Ukrainian drones, and air defense solutions.

"I held a working conversation with Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Onshuus Sandvik ahead of our in-person meeting at the Ramstein format. We aligned our priorities for supporting Ukraine and discussed further steps in defense cooperation," Fedorov said on Telegram on Friday.

He said Ukraine continues to systematically defeat the enemy across all domains of war: in the air, on the ground, and in the economy. "Our task is to maintain this momentum, increase pressure on Russia, and bring about a just peace. To this end, every decision by our partners must strengthen the Defense Forces precisely where it is most needed," Fedorov said.

According to him, ballistics remains the main challenge for defending Ukraine's airspace at present. "That is why the development of air defense and anti-ballistic solutions is our priority," the minister said.

Separately, the parties discussed the possibility of quickly directing additional funding to the needs of the Defense Forces before the European loan funds are received.

According to Fedorov, the following have been identified as priority areas: extended-range shells under the Czech Initiative; missiles for the Patriot system via the JUMPSTART mechanism; contributions to PURL; and Ukrainian drones. They also agreed to continue coordinating the development of solutions in the field of air defense and anti-ballistic protection.

"I thank Norway for its support of Ukraine and its willingness to work on solutions that are already helping to strengthen the Defense Forces today," Fedorov said.

The Ramstein format is an international diplomatic platform and the informal name for the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. Its main task is to bring together more than 50 countries, coordinate and accelerate the provision of military aid to repel Russian aggression, and discuss post-war security issues. The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (the Ramstein format) will take place on June 18, ahead of the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels.

JUMPSTART is a special mechanism within the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program. It allows partner countries to transfer U.S. funds to finance the purchase of weapons, equipment, or training for third countries, including Ukraine, directly from U.S. Army stockpiles. In 2025, Norway spent 10 billion Norwegian kroner on the U.S. JUMPSTART program. Norway also funded Ukraine's air defense through the PURL program, which provides for the supply of critical equipment from the U.S.