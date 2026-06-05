Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:11 05.06.2026

In response to Zelenskyy's letter, Putin says he doesn't yet see any point in meeting with Ukrainian president

2 min read
In response to Zelenskyy's letter, Putin says he doesn't yet see any point in meeting with Ukrainian president

Vladimir Putin stated that he has no intention of meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; this was his response to an open letter previously published by the Ukrainian president addressed to him.

"I do not see any point in us meeting; the Ukrainian side's goal is to stop our advance, while we need agreements," Putin said on Friday during a plenary session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia.

Explaining his reluctance to meet with the Ukrainian president, he also suggested that Zelenskyy's letter allegedly contained "elements of rudeness" directed at him. "What is this? Is this a way to create conditions for a personal meeting and negotiations, or is it creating a situation in which it is actually impossible to hold any personal meetings at all? I think it's the latter," Putin said, admitting that he had read the Ukrainian president's letter "casually" and that his spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, had allegedly "slipped it to him."

Putin also called Zelenskyy's chosen open method of communication "wrong." "Kyiv deemed it appropriate to move to a public discussion, and that is completely wrong," he explained his decision to refuse the meeting.

As reported, in an open letter to Putin, Zelenskyy proposed a personal meeting to discuss ending the war and stated that Ukraine is ready for direct negotiations between the leaders of the two countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump commented at the White House on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's initiative, outlined in an open letter regarding a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that he generally views such a meeting as positive.

Tags: #letter #president #russia

MORE ABOUT

13:40 05.06.2026
Zelenskyy's letter to Putin is another demonstration of Ukraine's desire for real negotiations – European Commission

Zelenskyy's letter to Putin is another demonstration of Ukraine's desire for real negotiations – European Commission

11:53 05.06.2026
Putin informed about Zelenskyy's open letter - Peskov

Putin informed about Zelenskyy's open letter - Peskov

08:35 05.06.2026
Trump comments on Zelenskyy's initiative for potential meeting with Putin: I think it would be great if they met

Trump comments on Zelenskyy's initiative for potential meeting with Putin: I think it would be great if they met

08:33 05.06.2026
Zelenskyy: frontline is now the line from which diplomacy must begin

Zelenskyy: frontline is now the line from which diplomacy must begin

08:32 05.06.2026
Ukraine will transmit open letter from President of Ukraine to President of Russia through diplomatic channels – Sybiha

Ukraine will transmit open letter from President of Ukraine to President of Russia through diplomatic channels – Sybiha

08:30 05.06.2026
Zelenskyy in letter to Putin: Ukraine ready to completely cease fire for period of negotiations with Russia

Zelenskyy in letter to Putin: Ukraine ready to completely cease fire for period of negotiations with Russia

19:42 03.06.2026
Rutte: Russian attacks show Russians have no intention of stopping aggression

Rutte: Russian attacks show Russians have no intention of stopping aggression

19:09 03.06.2026
Rutte: Ukraine makes such progress that Putin can only hold May 9 parade based on Zelenskyy's decree

Rutte: Ukraine makes such progress that Putin can only hold May 9 parade based on Zelenskyy's decree

21:03 02.06.2026
Ukraine preparing countermeasures against Russian missile production facilities – Zelenskyy

Ukraine preparing countermeasures against Russian missile production facilities – Zelenskyy

20:52 02.06.2026
Zelenskyy states anyone who helps Russia circumvent sanctions is complicit in killings of Ukrainians

Zelenskyy states anyone who helps Russia circumvent sanctions is complicit in killings of Ukrainians

HOT NEWS

Car mounts sidewalk in Kyiv, killing 4 people

Car mounts sidewalk in Kyiv, killing 4 people

Uncrewed surface vessel loses control under influence of Russian EW, ends up near shores of Romania

Zelenskyy: 185 Ukrainian defenders and one civilian return home from Russian captivity

Zelenskyy's letter to Putin is another demonstration of Ukraine's desire for real negotiations – European Commission

LATEST

Fedorov reports doubling of strikes over 50 km from frontline in one month

Car mounts sidewalk in Kyiv, killing 4 people

Ukrainian, Norwegian defense ministers agree on priorities for strengthening defense forces

Global legal mechanisms key to securing Ukraine war reparations – lawyer

Defending war crimes suspects in Ukraine to allow avoiding recourse to ECHR – lawyer

Car mounts sidewalk in Kyiv, killing 4 people

Zelenskyy plans to meet with UK, French, German leaders to discuss involving Russia in peace talks – media

Enemy launches drone strike on gas station in Kherson region, killing one, injuring 11 people – service

Control points and enemy personnel hit in temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions, as well as in Belgorod region - General Staff

Identity of 3 people killed in fire due to attack by Russian drone in Kherson on June 3 established

AD
AD