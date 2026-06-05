Zelenskyy plans to meet with UK, French, German leaders to discuss involving Russia in peace talks – media

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

The leaders of France, the United Kingdom, and Germany are expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, June 7, Bloomberg said, citing informed sources.

"The leaders of the UK, France, and Germany are planning to gather over the weekend with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss a path to engage Russia to negotiations to end the war," Bloomberg said on Friday.

The meeting is reportedly scheduled for Sunday evening in the UK. However, it is noted that Zelenskyy’s plans may still change, and the meeting could be rescheduled.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the leaders of the three countries will meet with Zelenskyy in the coming days. "We have always supported direct negotiations between Ukraine and the Kremlin," he said, speaking at the EU-Western Balkans summit in Tivat, Montenegro.

As the publication noted, this diplomatic push comes amid Zelenskyy’s proposal for new peace talks with Vladimir Putin and an open letter sent to the Russian leader on Thursday. The UK, France, and Germany see an opportunity to bring Putin to the negotiating table, while Ukraine is having increasing success in striking deep into Russia with drones.