Enemy launches drone strike on gas station in Kherson region, killing one, injuring 11 people – service

Photo: State Emergency Service

Russian occupation forces launched a drone strike on a gas station in Kherson region, killing one person and injuring 11 others, according to the State Emergency Service (SES).

"Kherson region: one person was killed and 11 others were injured as a result of a Russian UAV strike on a gas station. A gas module, the gas station building, and four cars caught fire at the site of the strike," the service said in a Telegram post on Friday.

Rescue workers, together with local fire departments, extinguished the fire despite the threat of repeated attacks by enemy drones.