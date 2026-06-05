Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:41 05.06.2026

Enemy launches drone strike on gas station in Kherson region, killing one, injuring 11 people – service

1 min read
Enemy launches drone strike on gas station in Kherson region, killing one, injuring 11 people – service
Photo: State Emergency Service

Russian occupation forces launched a drone strike on a gas station in Kherson region, killing one person and injuring 11 others, according to the State Emergency Service (SES).

"Kherson region: one person was killed and 11 others were injured as a result of a Russian UAV strike on a gas station. A gas module, the gas station building, and four cars caught fire at the site of the strike," the service said in a Telegram post on Friday.

Rescue workers, together with local fire departments, extinguished the fire despite the threat of repeated attacks by enemy drones.

Tags: #gas_station #kherson_region #drone_attack

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