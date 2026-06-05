Control points and enemy personnel hit in temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions, as well as in Belgorod region - General Staff

Photo: General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said it hit several enemy control points, including UAV control, in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions, as well as concentrations of enemy manpower in these regions and in Belgorod region (Russia) on June 4 and on the night of June 5; it confirmed damage to seven oil tanks in the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and in Russia on May 30-31.

"On June 4 and on the night of June 5, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted damage on a number of enemy targets. In particular, an enemy control point in the area of Kamianske (Zaporizhia region) was hit, as well as a command and observation post of a unit in the area of Soledar (Donetsk region)," the General Staff said in a statement on Telegram on Friday.

It is also reported that enemy UAV control points were hit in the areas of Komar and Voskresenka in Donetsk region, as well as Konovalova and Yablukove in Zaporizhia region.

In addition, areas of concentration of enemy manpower were hit in the areas of Mariupol, Shevchenko, and Fedorivka in Donetsk region, Promin in Zaporizhia region, as well as Zhuravlevka in Belgorod region (Russia).

The General Staff also reported that according to the results of additional analysis, damage to the RVS-20000 oil tank and two RVS-5000 tanks on May 30, 2026, in the area of the Feodosia marine oil terminal (temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea) was confirmed.

The results of the strike on the Lazarevo linear production and dispatch station (Gonino, Kirov region, Russia) on May 31, 2026, were also confirmed – two tanks were destroyed, two more tanks and a pumping station were damaged.