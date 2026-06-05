Identity of 3 people killed in fire due to attack by Russian drone in Kherson on June 3 established

The identities of three people killed in a fire that broke out after a drone strike on a high-rise building in Kherson on June 3 have been established – these are two women and an elderly man, head of the city military administration Yaroslav Shanko has said.

"The identities of three more people killed in the fire caused by a massive attack by Russia’s drones on a high-rise building in Dniprovsky district on June 3 have been established," he wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Shanko said an 84-year-old man and two women aged 81 and 70 became the latest victims of Russian aggression in Kherson.