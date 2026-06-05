Interfax-Ukraine
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15:58 05.06.2026

Romania warned in time about USV loss of control due to Russian EW

1 min read
Romania warned in time about USV loss of control due to Russian EW
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed the Romanian side in advance about the uncrewed surface vessel (USV) that lost control due to the action of Russian electronic warfare (EW), and the parties are in close contact regarding the situation, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhii Tykhyi has said.

"The Ukrainian Navy timely informed the Romanian side about the sea drone that lost control due to Russian radio-electronic suppression. Since then, the relevant authorities of both states have been in close contact, took the situation under control, and ensured safety in this area," he wrote on the X social network.

Tykhyi has said that such effective coordination allowed for the necessary measures to be taken to prevent harm to the civilian population.

"This incident demonstrates once again that Russia’s ongoing full-scale aggression poses a threat not only to Ukraine but also to the entire region. Effective coordination is key to mitigating its consequences for neighboring countries," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine spokesperson has said.

Tags: #vessel #romania

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