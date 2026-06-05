Interfax-Ukraine
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15:29 05.06.2026

Sybiha receives assurances from Slovak counterpart on support for opening first negotiation cluster on EU accession

1 min read
Sybiha receives assurances from Slovak counterpart on support for opening first negotiation cluster on EU accession
Photo: https://x.com/andrii_sybiha

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, during negotiations with his Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanár in Vinnytsia, received assurances from his Slovak counterpart on support for opening the first negotiation cluster regarding EU accession and subsequently the remaining five clusters.

Commenting on the bilateral negotiations with Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanár in Vinnytsia on the air of the telethon, Sybiha recalled that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico held a bilateral meeting on May 4, 2026, in Yerevan (Armenia) on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit.

"And now the minister and I are continuing those agreements that were reached. It is very important for us to have good neighborly relations with Slovakia," he said.

The Foreign Minister added that it is also important on the eve of the EU summit to receive assurances of clear support for Ukraine.

"And today I received such assurances. Slovakia supports both the opening of the first negotiation cluster and, subsequently, the remaining five clusters within the framework of the negotiation process on Ukraine’s accession to the EU," Sybiha said.

Tags: #sybiha #slovakia

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