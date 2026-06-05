We will wait. Now the ball is in the Russians' court - Sybiha on Zelenskyy's letter to Putin

Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha called the letter of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "chance" for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and is preparing a report to the leader of the Ukrainian state on the world’s reaction to the said letter.

"We will wait. The ball is in their court. We proposed concrete steps, and the president gave a clear assessment of what is happening. This is a verdict for Russia. Trends for Russia will continue to worsen, and support for Ukraine will strengthen," Sybiha said on the air of the telethon on Friday.

According to the minister, the letter received "many positive reviews from experienced diplomats" and European colleagues. Sybiha is also preparing a report to the president on global reactions.

"The letter is open, and of course, we shared the content with our partners after its publication. I am currently preparing a report to the president on the global reaction, we are filling out a special table: of both world leaders and individual capitals, both officially and non-publicly. Yes, it (the reaction) is there. Everyone understands who today is interested in continuing the war – Putin. And President Zelenskyy publicly showed this once again: let’s move forward, let’s talk seriously in a diplomatic way," the minister emphasized.

He stressed that "this is a chance for Putin himself" and called the letter a very strong diplomatic step by President Zelenskyy.

"We see a certain ‘stalling’ on the American negotiation track. We cannot delay. We have reached a stage where it is precisely a meeting of leaders that can bring peace closer. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized this in his letter. Now the ball is in the Russians’ court," Sybiha said.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining high dynamics of the negotiation process, as well as that it is precisely a meeting of leaders that will bring peace closer.

"This letter is a chance for Putin. It seems to me that it would be wise for him to accept this proposal, not to hide. A meeting can really lead to bringing peace closer. And this is in the interest now, including, first of all, of the Russians as well," Sybiha said.