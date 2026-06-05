15:04 05.06.2026
Uncrewed surface vessel loses control under influence of Russian EW, ends up near shores of Romania
During the performance of tasks in the Black Sea operational zone, one of the uncrewed surface vessels of the Ukrainian Navy lost control under the influence of enemy electronic warfare (EW) and ended up near the shores of Romania, the Command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.
"The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided the necessary information to the Romanian Naval Forces in order to prevent casualties among the civilian population," the statement on Facebook said.