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14:50 05.06.2026

Zelenskyy: 185 Ukrainian defenders and one civilian return home from Russian captivity

1 min read
Zelenskyy: 185 Ukrainian defenders and one civilian return home from Russian captivity
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Some 185 defenders and one civilian are returning from Russian captivity on Friday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Another 185 Ukrainian defenders are returning home today from Russian captivity. And also, one civilian is returning with the defenders. Warriors of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service. Privates, sergeants, and officers," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel.

Tags: #returning #captivity

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