Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:44 05.06.2026

Ukraine's air defense intercepts nearly 92% of drones, over 53% of missiles in May

2 min read
Ukraine's air defense intercepts nearly 92% of drones, over 53% of missiles in May

Out of 8,351 aerial attack weapons in May, Ukrainian air defense intercepted 7,588 drones and missiles: the interception rate for drones was 91.73% and over 53% for cruise and ballistic missiles, the Ministry of Defense said on Friday.

"In May, regarding UAVs of the Shahed, Herbera, Italmas, etc. types – the launch of 8,150 units was recorded, 7,476 units were intercepted, the interception rate was 91.73%; as for cruise and ballistic missiles – the launch of 211 was recorded, 112 were intercepted, the interception rate was over 53%. Thus, the overall interception level of aerial targets during massed strikes reached 90.75%," the report says.

Among the missiles destroyed in May were two Kinzhals, 50 Kh-101s, 10 Iskander-M/KN-23s, 11 Kalibrs, 14 Kh-59/69s, and 24 Iskander-Ks.

The most massed drone and missile attacks occurred on the nights of May 13 and May 24.

On the night of May 13, the enemy used a total of 1,567 drones and 56 missiles of various types. The downing rate for drones amounted to 93%, and for missiles – 72%.On the night of May 24, the enemy launched 600 UAVs of various types, 30 conventional ballistic missiles, Kinzhals and Zircons, over 50 cruise missiles, and also struck with two Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missiles.

Ukrainian defenders of the sky intercepted 91% of the drones and more than half of the total number of missiles.

However, under conditions of record workloads, missiles capable of downing ballistics are critically needed. Therefore, Ukraine relies on the support of partners in the procurement of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot air defense systems, which are capable of intercepting ballistics. This was discussed with partners on the eve of the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, which is scheduled to take place in June.

Tags: #air_defense #ministry_of_defense

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