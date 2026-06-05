Interfax-Ukraine
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13:42 05.06.2026

Zelenskyy approves holding first international forum of military ombudsmen in Kyiv

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Zelenskyy approves holding first international forum of military ombudsmen in Kyiv
Photo: https://president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova and approved holding the first international forum of military ombudsmen in the capital.

"The head of state approved holding the first international forum of military ombudsmen in Kyiv. Ukraine has unique experience in developing a system for protecting the rights of servicemen during a full-scale war and is ready to share its developments with partners. Olha Reshetylova is finalizing all the details, after which the developments will be presented to the public," the press service of the Office of the President reported on Friday.

During the meeting, Reshetylova reported that during the first four months of work, the Office of the Military Ombudsman processed more than 8,000 complaints and restored the rights of thousands of servicemen. It is noted that the largest number of complaints relates to treatment and referral to military medical commissions.

In addition, the president and the military ombudsman discussed the transparency of calculating financial allowance, the need for unified criteria for accounting for additional payments, and transparent financial document workflow.

Reshetylova noted that the development of infrastructure for protecting the rights of foreign citizens and stateless persons who stood up for the defense of Ukraine remains in focus.

"The Office of the Military Ombudsman conducted a comprehensive study and has already presented the relevant developments. They also discussed systemic violations in individual units of the Defense Forces. Olha Reshetylova said it is important for commanders to be ready not to silence but to resolve problems and interact with the Office of the Military Ombudsman," the press service reported.

During the meeting, they also discussed cooperation of the Office of the Military Ombudsman with the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the security and defense sector.

Tags: #first_international_forum_of_military_ombudsmen #reshetylova #zelenskyy

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