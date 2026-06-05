Zelenskyy's letter to Putin is another demonstration of Ukraine's desire for real negotiations – European Commission

The European Commission welcomes the open letter from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Russian President Vladimir Putin calling for direct negotiations, stating that this is another confirmation of Ukraine’s desire for real negotiations and a ceasefire.

The relevant comment was provided at a briefing in Brussels on Friday by Anitta Hipper, the spokesperson for the European Commission for foreign policy.

Regarding President Zelenskyy’s open letter, Hipper noted that the European Commission welcomes the initiative, viewing it as another clear appeal for Russia to halt its illegal war of aggression. She emphasized that the letter serves as a renewed demonstration of Ukraine’s long-standing willingness to engage in genuine negotiations and implement an unconditional ceasefire.

Hipper underscored that both Europe and Ukraine are striving for peace, contrasting current realities with Moscow’s initial expectations. While Putin initially anticipated capturing Kyiv in a mere three days, the conflict is now entering its fifth year. She pointed out that Russia’s territorial gains remain minimal—amounting to less than 1% of Ukrainian territory—and that Ukraine is actively reversing these advancements. Because the situation on the ground completely contradicts Putin’s rhetoric and marks a total failure for Moscow, Hipper stressed the importance of maintaining strong, unwavering support for Ukraine.

When asked about potential diplomatic initiatives led by the UK, Germany, and France to bring Russia to the negotiating table, Hipper affirmed that the European Commission backs peace efforts across all formats. However, she declined to comment on specific mediation roles, stating that the Commission is strictly focused on its own established positions and demands, which were recently outlined by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas during an informal ministerial meeting in Cyprus.

Finally, addressing the drone incident at the Romanian port of Constanta, Hipper stated that the event is a direct consequence of Russian aggression. She concluded that Russia holds full responsibility for such escalatory actions, which are now directly impacting EU member states.