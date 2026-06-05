TRC official in Volyn detained for bribe

An official of one of the territorial recruitment and social support centers in Volyn region has been detained for receiving an improper advantage, the communication group of the Volyn Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TRC) has said.

"Law enforcement agencies have detained an official of one of the TRCs and SS of Volyn region on suspicion of receiving an improper advantage. Within the framework of the pretrial investigation, the possible involvement of third parties who could have been involved in the illegal activity as intermediaries is being established," the Regional TRC said in a statement on its Facebook page.

According to the report, a pretrial investigation is currently underway, during which all the circumstances of the offense are to be clarified.

The Volyn Regional TRC provides the necessary assistance in conducting investigative actions within its competence and current legislation.

A legal assessment of the actions of all involved individuals will be provided by authorized law enforcement agencies.