Most Ukrainians against elections during war, but in case they are held at least 6 parties would enter Rada – Sociopolis poll

The majority of adult residents of Ukraine do not support the possibility of holding elections for the president of Ukraine and deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine during martial law, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Sociopolis research company on May 24-29.

Some 66.1% of respondents believe that elections in Ukraine can be held only after the lifting of martial law. Meanwhile, 29.4% of those polled support the possibility of holding elections during martial law in case of such a necessity.

According to the poll results, if elections to the Verkhovna Rada were held at the end of May 2026, the highest level of support would be received by a potential party of Valeriy Zaluzhny, the bloc of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the European Solidarity party of Petro Poroshenko, for which 12.7%, 11.3%, and 9.2% of all respondents would vote respectively, or 16.1%, 14.4%, and 11.7% respectively among those who would take part in the voting and have decided on their choice.

Three more political forces have the support of over 5% of all respondents: a potential party of Kyrylo Budanov and the Rozumna Polityka (Smart Politics) party of Dmytro Razumkov, which have almost identical support indicators (respectively 8.6% and 8.4% of all respondents, and 10.9% and 10.7% among those who would take part in the voting and have decided on their choice), as well as a potential party of the "Third Assault Brigade" of Andriy Biletsky – 7.0% of all respondents and 8.9% among those who would take part in the voting and have decided on their choice.

In general, six political parties – currently existing or potential ones – have a support level of over 5% of all respondents. Another two potential political forces are also on the verge of overcoming the 5% barrier and could theoretically enter the Verkhovna Rada: the Azov party of Denys Prokopenko – 4.9% of all respondents and 6.2% among those who have decided on their choice, and the party of Oleksandr Usyk – 4.1% and 5.2% respectively.

Another four political forces have a support level ranging from 2.0% to 3.4% among all respondents and do not overcome the 5% barrier: the bloc of Ihor Terekhov and Vitaliy Kim – 3.4% of all respondents or 4.3% among those who would take part in the voting and have decided on their choice; the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda – 2.9% and 3.7% respectively; the August 24 party of Serhiy Prytula – 2.7% and 3.4% respectively; the All-Ukrainian Union Batkivschyna – 2.0% and 2.5% respectively.

Respondents were also asked to evaluate a scenario in which only the political forces represented in the current composition of the parliament take part in the elections to the Verkhovna Rada. Under such conditions, European Solidarity would receive 17.4% of the votes of those polled and 39.4% among those who would take part in the voting and have decided on their choice, while the currently ruling Servant of the People party would get 13% of all respondents and 29.4% among those who would take part in the voting and have decided on their choice.

Holos would receive 4.2% and 9.5% respectively, All-Ukrainian Union Batkivschyna – 3.8% and 8.6%, Platform for Life and Peace – 3.7% and 8.4%, Restoration of Ukraine – 1.5% and 3.4%, For the Future – 0.4% and 0.9%, Dovira (Trust) – 0.2% and 0.4%. In such a scenario, 37% of respondents would not go to the elections, 6.2% would spoil the ballot, and 12.7% have not decided on their choice.

"Such an indicator should be considered not as a full-fledged forecast of the electoral rating in future elections, but rather as a conditional assessment of the current support and perception of the activities of parliamentary political forces that are already represented in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," the press release says.

The poll was conducted using the computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) method based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers among 1,002 respondents aged 18 and older in all government-controlled territories of Ukraine. The theoretical statistical margin of error of representativeness of the attribute share with a confidence probability of 0.95 and excluding the design effect does not exceed 3.1% for data close to 50% and 1.4% for data close to 5% and 95%.