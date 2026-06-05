Interfax-Ukraine
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13:32 05.06.2026

Stefanchuk hopes for US Senate support for Ukraine Support Act bill

1 min read
Stefanchuk hopes for US Senate support for Ukraine Support Act bill

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk hopes for the US Senate’s support for the Ukraine Support Act bill, as was done by the House of Representatives.

"Cooperation with American partners and their assistance in deterring Russia are of strategic importance for Ukraine. Bipartisan and bicameral support is critically important! Therefore, I sincerely welcome the adoption on June 4 by the US House of Representatives of the bipartisan bill H.R. 2913 ‘Ukraine Support Act’ and hope that it will also be supported by the Senate," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The speaker emphasized that Ukraine seeks peace, unlike Russia.

"This is clearly stated in yesterday’s letter from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed to the Moscow murderer. We must, together with the whole world and by all means, in particular through support for Ukraine, achieve a just and lasting peace," Stefanchuk said.

Tags: #ukraine_support_act #us_senate #stefanchuk

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