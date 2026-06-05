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13:28 05.06.2026

Cabinet simplifies return of youth from temporarily occupied territories – Svyrydenko

2 min read
Cabinet simplifies return of youth from temporarily occupied territories – Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed the issuance of identity certificates for return to Ukraine to citizens born after August 24, 1991, in the temporarily occupied territory, even if information about them is absent in state registers, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"We are simplifying the return of youth from the temporarily occupied territories. The government is launching a one-year experimental project that will allow the issuance of identity certificates for return to Ukraine to citizens born after August 24, 1991, in the temporarily occupied territory, even if information about them is absent in state registers," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to her, it will be possible to issue the document through designated foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine.

To establish identity, state registers will be used, and if this is insufficient, confirmation from close relatives, including via video link, will be utilized.

"This decision covers people who, due to the occupation, found themselves without valid Ukrainian documents and virtually lost the opportunity to legally return to Ukraine," she added.

It is noted that it will be possible to issue the certificate free of charge through designated foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine, in particular in Turkey, Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and other countries, and for children under 16, applications can be submitted by parents or legal representatives.

"In practice, this means that more of our citizens will be able to leave the occupation or the territory of Russia and return to the territory controlled by Ukraine. The state is creating a clear and accessible mechanism for this, which will work even in difficult life circumstances. Every citizen should know: the state is working to ensure that the path home remains open," the Prime Minister said.

Tags: #return #ukrainians #svyrydenko

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