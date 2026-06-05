Former Dpty Minister of Defense General Havryliuk becomes advisor to Shmyhal on defense-industrial complex

Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk has been appointed advisor on the defense-industrial complex (DIC) to First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on a volunteer basis, the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday.

Until the end of May 2026, Havryliuk held the position of Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, where he was responsible for a number of areas related to meeting the defense needs of the state.

"The appointment of Ivan Havryliuk will strengthen coordination in the defense industry and interaction between state institutions in matters of developing the defense-industrial potential of Ukraine," the Ministry of Energy noted.

The ministry reminded that the competence of First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Energy of Ukraine Shmyhal includes, in particular, issues of the defense-industrial complex and the formation of state military-industrial policy.