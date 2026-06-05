Fire at Yahotynske for Children enterprise extinguished – official

The fire that broke out due to a Russian drone strike on the territory of the Yahotynske for Children food enterprise in Kyiv region’s Brovary district has been extinguished. Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Mykola Kalashnyk said four people were killed and seven injured

"As of now, rescuers have extinguished the fire on the territory of the enterprise in the Brovary district, which was the target of a Russian attack this morning. As a result of the strike, a food industry enterprise was damaged, an administrative building was destroyed, and two cars were damaged… At this moment, four dead are known. Another seven people sustained wounds and injuries of varying degrees of severity," he wrote on Telegram.

Rescuers continue clearing the rubble.

Yahotynske for Children is a major Ukrainian baby food and dairy brand produced by the Milk Alliance group, specializing in baby food production.