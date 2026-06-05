Zelenskyy: every support package with anti-ballistics helps protect human lives

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the latest Russian shelling, noting that every support package with anti-ballistics and sanctions against Russia help protect human lives.

"Russia continues its war against life, and everyone who helps us truly stands in its defense. Every support package with anti-ballistics, every joint agreement of ours on weapons production, all steps taken by the world in sanctions against Russia – all of this helps protect human lives. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

He added that over a few days, the list of Russia’s latest "victories" was joined by the Yahotynske for Children plant, which produced baby food.

"In Kyiv region, rescue operations continue at the site of this strike – State Emergency Service (SES) units have already extinguished the fire. As of now, seven wounded people are known. Unfortunately, four people were killed. My condolences to family and loved ones," Zelenskyy noted.

In addition, the Russians struck food warehouses and a postal service in Dnipropetrovsk region, an ambulance in Kherson, a school building in Sumy region, port infrastructure in Odesa region, as well as ordinary residential buildings and an outpatient clinic building in Kharkiv region.

"It is important for all of us together to force Russia to end this war of theirs and move to diplomacy," the president emphasized.