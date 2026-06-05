URCS works to eliminate consequences of Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia

Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

The team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is participating in eliminating the consequences of a Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia.

"The rapid response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Zaporizhia region, together with all rescue services, is working at the site of eliminating the consequences of another attack on the city. Volunteers provided first aid to six wounded people, and more than 20 people in a state of acute stress reaction received psychological first aid," the URCS reported on Facebook on Friday.

The distribution of humanitarian aid to people whose homes were damaged as a result of the attack is ongoing. As reported, on the evening of June 4, as a result of a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle attack on Zaporizhia, a woman was killed and 16 people were wounded, including a 9-year-old child. Three cars and the glazing of an apartment building were damaged.