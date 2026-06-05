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11:53 05.06.2026

Putin informed about Zelenskyy's open letter - Peskov

1 min read
Putin informed about Zelenskyy's open letter - Peskov

Vladimir Putin has been informed about the open letter from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the head of the Russian state, said.

"He was informed," Russian media quoted Peskov as saying.

He did not specify what the reaction of the Russian president was to this information.

"I will not get ahead of myself," the Kremlin representative said.

According to him, this letter was not received through official channels.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an open letter to Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, proposed a personal meeting to discuss the end of the war and stated that Ukraine is ready for direct negotiations between the leaders of the two states.

The open letter of the President of Ukraine, addressed to Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, will be officially sent to the Secretary-General and all member states of the United Nations, as well as to the Council of Europe and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported.

Tags: #peskov #putin #zelenskyy #letter

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