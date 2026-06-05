Russian drone strike on Yahotynske for Children injures at least 7 — official

Photo: https://t.me/Mykola_Kalashnyk

The number of casualties from a Russian drone strike on the Yahotynske for Children in Kyiv’s Brovary district has risen to seven, Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Mykola Kalashnyk has said.

"According to preliminary information, seven people were wounded. Unfortunately, four fatalities are now known. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble. According to available information, two more people may be trapped beneath it," the statement said.

All emergency services are working at the scene. Efforts to eliminate the consequences of the attack and determine the final extent of the damage are ongoing.

Four fatalities and four casualties had previously been reported.

As seen in photos published by the SESU, the administrative building of the Yahotynske dlya Ditey facility was damaged.