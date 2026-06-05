Interfax-Ukraine
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10:55 05.06.2026

Explosion in Obolonsky district of Kyiv classified as terrorist act – prosecutor's office

1 min read
Explosion in Obolonsky district of Kyiv classified as terrorist act – prosecutor's office
Photo: https://t.me/gunpKyiv

The explosion at a postal terminal in the Obolonsky district of Kyiv, which occurred on Friday morning, has been classified as a terrorist act, the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office reports.

"A pretrial investigation has been initiated under Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – a terrorist act that resulted in the death of a person. The pretrial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Kyiv and Kyiv region under the prosecutorial guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office," the report on the Telegram channel says.

As reported, in the Obolonsky district of the capital on Friday morning, an explosion occurred on the territory of a sorting center of a postal operator, as a result of which one person was killed and two others were injured.

According to preliminary information, the explosion occurred during the inspection of one of the parcels.

Tags: #kyiv #terror_act #explosion

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