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10:54 05.06.2026

Ukraine plans to establish June 11 as Unmanned Systems Forces Day – Svyrydenko

1 min read
Ukraine plans to establish June 11 as Unmanned Systems Forces Day – Svyrydenko
Photo: https://14reg.army

Ukraine, which became the first in the world to create the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) as a separate branch of the armed forces, is initiating the establishment of June 11 as Unmanned Systems Forces Day – a holiday for the military who deploy unmanned and ground robotic systems to perform reconnaissance, strike, and special tasks on the battlefield.

According to the draft decree of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this is to become a holiday for those who ensure the employment of unmanned and ground robotic systems, as well as perform tasks in reconnaissance, planning, and hitting targets.

"The USF were the first in the world to show how non-linear approaches can defeat a nuclear empire… The day of those who scout, calculate, develop, plan, conduct missions, launch, and strike. Those who ensure the unique work with UAVs and GRCs, on the frontline and behind the lines of military contact, destroying equipment, logistics, headquarters, and executing our long-range sanctions more than a thousand kilometers deep into Russia’s rear," Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko said on Telegram on Friday morning.

Svyrydenko stressed: "You not only destroy Russia, you ensure that the world sees it and believes in Ukraine."

Tags: #usf #unmanned_systems_forces_day #svyrydenko

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