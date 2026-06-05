Interfax-Ukraine
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10:44 05.06.2026

Fedorov and Rutte coordinate priorities ahead of next Ramstein meeting

2 min read
Fedorov and Rutte coordinate priorities ahead of next Ramstein meeting
Photo: https://www.nato.int/en

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"We synchronized priorities ahead of the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. Our task is to ensure that every decision made by our partners closely matches the real needs of the front and strengthens the Defense Forces," Fedorov said following the meeting.

The parties focused separately on air defense and anti-ballistic protection.

"Ukraine continues to seize the initiative across all domains of warfare. At the same time, ballistics remains the main challenge for protecting Ukrainian skies. Russia is unable to achieve its goals on the battlefield, so it continues to attack Ukrainian cities, critical infrastructure, and civilians," Fedorov said.

Among the key priorities for cooperation between Ukraine and NATO, the minister highlighted partner contributions to the PURL program, the delivery of PAC-3 missiles through the JUMPSTART mechanism to strengthen anti-ballistic capabilities, extended-range shells within the Czech initiative, and funding for the production of Ukrainian drones.

The parties separately discussed the development of win-win cooperation between Ukraine and NATO.

"We are working to launch the UNITE – Brave NATO initiative, which will help scale up joint defense projects and technological solutions. I thank Mark Rutte for coordinating the efforts of allies to prepare for the most effective meeting in the Ramstein format. We are working on decisions that strengthen Ukraine and enhance the security of allies," Fedorov summarized.

According to media reports, the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) is scheduled for June 18, 2026.

Tags: #fedorov #nato #rutte #unite_brave_nato

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