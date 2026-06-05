Sitting judge in Poltava receives 15-year prison sentence, first such case in Ukraine - SBU

A judge of the Poltava district court has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has said.

"On the basis of Security Service materials, an Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) agent detained by the SBU in April 2023 in Poltava received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. She turned out to be the head of a local district court, recruited by the enemy, who leaked the locations of defense forces in southern Ukraine and propagated Rashism," the SBU said on Telegram.

According to case materials, at the start of the full-scale war the woman was in Berdyansk, where she was working as a judge of the city district court at the time. After the city was captured, the official contacted the FSB and agreed to cooperate with the Russian intelligence service.

"It was established that in March 2022 she passed to the Russian forces data on the movement of three fighters of the separate Azov special purpose unit from Mariupol in the direction of Manhush. In addition, it was documented how the traitor recommended candidates for the position of gauleiter of Berdyansk and head of the captured local hospital to her FSB handler," the SBU said.

At the same time, the perpetrator urged her colleagues to support the Kremlin regime and cooperate with the enemy.

The investigation established that in the summer of 2022 she left for Ukrainian-controlled territory, where she subsequently obtained a position at the Poltava district court.

SBU officers detained her in her office at the state institution.

On the basis of evidence gathered by SBU investigators, the court found the perpetrator guilty under Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The investigation was conducted by SBU officers in the Zaporizhia region under the procedural supervision of the regional prosecutor’s office.