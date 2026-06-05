Russian attack on Zaporizhia injures at least 16, including a child

The number of casualties from the enemy attack on Zaporizhia continues to rise — 16 wounded are now known, including a 9-year-old child, Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov said.

"People continue to seek medical assistance. As of now, 16 casualties are known. Among the wounded is a 9-year-old girl," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, all casualties are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

The SES press service also noted on Telegram that three vehicles and the glazing of an apartment building were damaged in the enemy attack.

"A grass fire broke out in an open area covering 10 sq. m. Rescuers extinguished the fire," the SES said.