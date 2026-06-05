Russian drone attack kills 1, wounds 2 in Korabelnyi district of Kherson — official

One person was killed and two civilians were wounded to varying degrees in a Russian drone attack that occurred on the evening of June 4 in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, the city military administration press service said.

According to the CMA, at around 22:30 an enemy drone attacked the Korabelnyi district, wounding a 51-year-old woman.

"She was diagnosed with a blast injury, closed traumatic brain injury, acousto-barotrauma and shrapnel wounds to both shins. The victim is currently in hospital," the CMA said.

The military administration later reported another casualty: at around 23:50 on June 4, Russian occupants attacked a man with a UAV.

"A 39-year-old Kherson resident sustained a blast injury, closed traumatic brain injury, acousto-barotrauma and shrapnel wounds to the right shoulder and thigh," the statement published on Telegram said.

In addition, Kherson City Military Administration head Yaroslav Shanko reported the death of a 75-year-old man in the same attack.

"Russian occupants killed a Kherson resident. A 75-year-old man was killed in the Korabelnyi district of the city in an enemy drone attack. He sustained fatal wounds on June 4 at around 22:48. The injuries proved incompatible with life," he said.